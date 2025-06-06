Energy minister leaves Government after two weeks for health reasons

The Government’s newest minister in the House of Lords has stood down from her post after just over two weeks in the job.

Downing Street announced Baroness Margaret Curran left her role as an energy minister on Friday afternoon.

It is understood her decision to leave Government is over health reasons.

She was appointed on May 22, after her predecessor Lord Hunt of King’s Heath retired.

Lady Curran’s replacement as energy minister in the Lords is yet to be announced.

The Labour peer is a former MP for Glasgow East, who was ennobled in 2024 by Sir Keir Starmer.