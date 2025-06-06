Charles shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery

The King has been praised for his “faultless” technique as he fired an artillery gun during a visit to the home of the Royal Artillery.

Charles was met with a 21-gun salute as he arrived at the headquarters of the Royal Regiment of Artillery at Larkhill, Wiltshire, in his first visit since assuming the title of Captain General.

The King, who became ceremonial head of the regiment following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, received the royal salute as he arrived at the regiment’s headquarters near Salisbury where he was met by Master Gunner, St James’s Park, Lieutenant-General Sir Andrew Gregory.

Charles reacts after firing an artillery piece during his visit (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Following the national anthem, Charles, wearing the number four tropical dress uniform, was invited into the officers’ mess where he met personnel including representatives from the newly formed King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA).

In the dining room, the King had a chance to see historical artefacts including the voluntary artillery officer full dress tunic uniform of his great-grandfather George V.

Charles commented: “It’s lasted very well.”

Charles meets family members of service personnel at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

He also had a chance to meet families of the service personnel and representatives of Chelsea Pensioners.

In the grounds, the King was shown some of the high-tech equipment used by the soldiers including the L118 light gun, the Archer artillery system, a multiple launch rocket system and drones.

Charles picked up one of the fixed-winged drones to gauge its weight as their use was being explained to him.

The King also met representatives of the reserves as he was informed about the different roles within the Royal Artillery.

The King views the uniform of King George V in the regimental museum at the Royal Regiment of Artillery (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Staff sergeant Bethan Preston-Newman, of the 104th Regiment based in Newport, Wales, said: “It was a once-in-lifetime opportunity to meet the King and really nice to explain what the reserves do.”

Lance Bombardier Rebecca Haynes, also based in Newport, said: “It was a great honour to be here and represent the regiment.”

Lance Bombardier Alexandra Robinson, based in Worcester, said: “He is definitely interested in us as people and it’s definitely an honour to be here.”

Charles then accepted an invitation to take the seated position of the L118 light gun to fire a single shot.

He put on a set of ear defenders as he sat in the firing seat and called “ready” and visibly winced as he pulled the firing lever.

Sergeant Neil Mitchell, of 14 Regt, 34 Battery, praised the King’s firing technique at pulling the firing lever and said: “The first one he didn’t give it a good enough pull but the second time was faultless.”

He added jokingly: “I was going to ask him if he could start on Monday.”

The King was then presented with an engraved 105mm cartridge.

Before his departure, Charles chatted to some of the families that had gathered to meet him.