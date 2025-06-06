Banning burka should be debated, says Richard Tice after Reform chairman quits

There should be a debate about the banning of the burka, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has said.

The party’s former chairman Zia Yusuf announced on Thursday he was standing down just 24 hours after describing a call from the party’s newest MP to ban the burka as “dumb”.

Speaking as he entered the count for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Holyrood by-election, Mr Tice said was asked if there should be a ban.

Zia Yusuf announced he was standing down on Thursday (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Let’s have a discussion about these things, all these important issues, as opposed to not discussing anything, smearing and labelling,” he said.

Pressed on his personal view in chaotic scenes, Mr Tice said there should be a “national debate”.

Asked if Mr Yusuf’s resignation implied the party was racist, the Boston and Skegness MP said: “With the greatest of respect, that’s nonsense.”

Denying his party was “in chaos”, Mr Tice paid tribute to the former chairman.

“As Nigel’s said, as I’ve said, we’re very sad that Zia has resigned,” he said.

“He’s worked incredibly hard, he’s been instrumental in driving the party forward.

“One of the reasons that this result could be really close – who knows which way it will go – is because of the success of what Zia has achieved.”

He added: “It’s very sad, politics is difficult, it’s time-consuming, but he’s worked incredibly hard.”

Announcing his decision to step down, Mr Yusuf said: “Eleven months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”