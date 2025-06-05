Tommy Robinson opts for jury trial after denying harassing two journalists

Political activist Tommy Robinson has opted for a jury trial after denying harassing two journalists through his social media accounts.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday before being released on bail.

He is alleged to have harassed MailOnline journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7 2024.

Tommy Robinson supporters outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

During the hearing, which lasted around 20 minutes, Robinson was told that his case could be heard at a magistrates’ court but instead the defendant chose a jury trial held at a crown court.

Addressing Robinson, Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring said: “Mr Lennon I have decided that if you wanted, you can have your case at this court as the powers are sufficient but you have elected to have a jury trial as is your right.

“Your case is sent to the Crown Court sitting at Southwark where you must appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 3.

“You are free to go Mr Lennon.”

Wearing a cream Stone Island jacket, blue jeans and a man bag, Robinson smiled after he was bailed.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, Robinson said: “I’ve been given now the opportunity to have a jury trial. I’ve never had that.

“I want to be tried by twelve members of the British public. I want them to hear the evidence in this case.”

Robinson pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment causing fear of violence (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Earlier in the hearing, the defendant spoke to confirm his date of birth and name, giving it as “Stephen Lennon”.

Of the charges, Prosecutor Ben Holt told the court: “It is alleged that the defendant has harassed two journalists and their family members through the use of a Twitter or X account.”

He added that none of the alleged harassment contained “direct threats of violence”.

The political activist arrived at the London court to a hoard of photographers and reporters, with dozens of his supporters also present.

Tommy Robinson was surrounded by reporters and photographers as he arrived at court (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Some of those outside the building sported Union flags while others held purple placards that read: “Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is the man. Tommy Robinson is the movement.”

Many of his supporters were also present in the court’s public gallery, including a man wearing a Union flag suit.

Robinson was again surrounded by supporters and media as he left the court building in the pouring rain to chants of “Tommy, Tommy”, with some of his followers wearing “Make England Great Again” hats.