Starmer describes free school meal expansion as ‘down payment’ on child poverty

The expansion of free school meals is a “down payment” on child poverty, the Prime Minister has said.

Charities and campaigners have urged the Government to axe the two-child benefit cap to ease child poverty as ministers set out plans to expand free school meals to all pupils in England in families on universal credit.

Asked whether he would go further and abolish the welfare limit, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I would say this is a down payment on child poverty.”

The Prime Minister added that he was “determined” to drive down child poverty and identify its root causes.

Currently, households in England on universal credit must earn below £7,400 a year (after tax and not including benefits) to qualify for free school meals.

More than one in four pupils in England are now eligible for free school meals, the latest figures show.

An additional 77,700 children became eligible for free school meals over a year, according to data published by the Department for Education (DfE).

Eligibility for free school meals stood at 25.7% of all pupils in January this year, the equivalent of 2.17 million children – up from 24.6%, or 2.09 million, in January 2024, the data shows.

The Government has said the expansion of free school meals to all pupils in families on universal credit from September 2026 will make 500,000 more children eligible for free lunches during the school day.

Ministers have also suggested that the change will lift 100,000 children across England out of poverty.

Alongside the extension of free school meals, the DfE said it is working with experts across the sector to review the School Food Standards to ensure every school is supported with the latest nutrition guidance.

Sir Keir said Thursday’s announcement was part of a broader package of provisions including breakfast clubs and “so it needs to be seen within that group of measures”.

He added: “But yes, it’s a down payment on what I want to do in relation to child poverty.”

The Government’s child poverty taskforce is due to publish its strategy later this year.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Times Radio that the meals extension would be funded and the Government will “make sure that schools have what they need to deliver this”.

Sir Keir Starmer serves food during a visit to a school in Essex, following the Government’s announcement that more children are to get free school meals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Asked why the expansion was not coming into force now, Ms Phillipson told BBC Breakfast: “We’re working as quickly as we can because we do appreciate the urgency, but we also need to work with schools to make this change happen.”

Parents have to apply for their children to receive free school meals and eligible children are not automatically enrolled.

The announcement has been largely welcomed by education leaders and campaigners, but some organisations have called for the Government to go further and introduce auto-enrolment.

Arooj Shah, chairwoman of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) children and young people board, said: “Councils still face data sharing and resource challenges in ensuring as many eligible children as possible receive what they are entitled to.

“Introducing automatic enrolment, using existing government data to capture all those who are entitled to free school meals, would also streamline the process and ensure as many children as possible can benefit, at a time when many families are still under financial pressure.”