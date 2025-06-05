Pupils eligible for free school meals in England, by local area

Here is a list of the proportion and number of pupils currently eligible for free school meals in every local area of England.

The figures range from nearly half of pupils in Manchester (47.2%) to around one in 10 in Wokingham in Berkshire (10.2%) and just 3% on the Isles of Scilly.

The data is for January 2025 and has been published by the Department for Education.

It is for upper-tier local authorities.

The list is ordered by the proportion of pupils eligible for free meals, starting with the largest, and reads from left to right: name of local authority; proportion of pupils eligible for free school meals in January 2025; headcount (in brackets) of pupils eligible for free school meals in January 2025.