‘Out of control’ Zelensky scuppering chances of Ukraine peace, Parliament told

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “out of control” and has jeopardised progress towards peace with Russia, it has been claimed in Parliament.

The accusation was levelled by Labour former MP Lord Campbell-Savours, who argued Mr Zelensky had been “allowed to run amok” with his country’s weekend drone attack on Russian airfields and in doing so “scuppered” the chances of reaching a truce in the deadly conflict.

However, the peer’s controversial view was rejected outright by foreign minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington, who said she “profoundly” disagreed and repeated the UK Government’s staunch support for Kyiv.

She pointed out it was Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin who could end the war, which he had triggered by his full-scale invasion in 2022.

US President Donald Trump said this week Mr Putin had told him “very strongly” in a phone call that he would respond to Ukraine’s daring drone attack on Russian air bases.

Ukraine’s Security Service claim the attack, dubbed operation Spider Web, destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers.

At the same time, Russia has continued to carry out strikes across Ukraine, including the targeting of residential areas.

Mr Zelensky, who has accepted a US ceasefire proposal and offered to meet Mr Putin in an attempt to break the stalemate in negotiations, wants more international sanctions on Russia to force it to accept a settlement.

But Mr Putin has shown no willingness to meet Mr Zelensky and has indicated no readiness to compromise.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the long-running war have so far failed to make any significant progress.

Raising the issue in Parliament, Lord Campbell-Savours said: “Whilst recognising the sheer bravado of those who executed operation Spider Web, we have to accept that action has undermined Trump’s wider initiative, jeopardised his offer on the provision of security guarantees, and hardened Russia’s attitude on conflict resolution.

“How can we ever secure a settlement and avoid substantial defence costs being imposed on European taxpayers, if Zelensky is allowed to run amok with unilateral actions, therefore scuppering any prospect of an early settlement.

“Why can’t we, with our long experience in diplomacy, think out of the box and engage with Trump’s people in discussions with Russia over measures to end this war.

“We can’t rely on Zelensky. He’s out of control.”

Responding, Lady Chapman said: “Not for the first time do I profoundly disagree with him.

“We have a long-standing commitment, which will remain as long as it takes, to stand alongside Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s security is our security. We have a responsibility and a duty to the people of Ukraine.

“The events that he refers to I completely reject his analysis of this, as do my colleagues in the Ministry of Defence.”

She added: “President Trump wants to see peace. We want to see peace. President Zelensky has agreed to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said this week Mr Putin had told him in a phone call he would respond to Ukraine’s daring drone attack on Russian air bases (Niall Carson/PA)

“The person who could achieve that ceasefire, who could bring peace to Ukraine, who could see the children return to their homes, is President Putin.”

Her Tory counterpart Lord Callanan said: “I completely agree with the minister’s sentiments.

“I think Lord Campbell-Savours is absolutely wrong, and all of us who are strong supporters of Ukraine were greatly encouraged by the recent audacious attack on the Russian airfields, in which nobody was killed by the way, it was just equipment that was damaged.

“But to secure Ukrainian sovereignty in the longer term, it is vital that Ukraine possesses armed forces which have a strong strategic and tactical advantage in the region.

“So could the minister please update the House on the steps that the Government is taking to support the Ukrainian military, to ensure that it has troops which are well trained, well equipped in the longer term to our high standards to help deter further Russian aggression?”

Lady Chapman pointed out the UK had committed £3 billion a year for as long as Ukraine needed it and also signed a “100-year” pact, which formalised economic and military support provided by Britain.

She also highlighted UK efforts to establish a peacekeeping mission that would enforce a possible future ceasefire in Ukraine, a so-called coalition of the willing.

Former defence chief Lord Stirrup, who led the Armed Forces from 2006 to 2010, said: “‘Has the minister noticed any reticence or reluctance on the part of President Putin to killing Ukrainian civilians while so-called peace talks continue?

“And has she identified any actions at all on the part of the American administration to try and compel President Putin down that path of reticence?”

Lady Chapman said: “I have not noticed any reticence on behalf of the Russian leader in that regard.

“We talk frequently and in great detail about how we work together with our friends and allies, including the United States, to bring about peace.”