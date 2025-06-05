Man admits manslaughter of wife who was stabbed as she pushed baby in pram

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife who was stabbed as she pushed their baby in a pram on the street.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed several times in Bradford city centre on April 6 last year.

On Thursday Ms Akter’s husband Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a knife.

Court artist drawing of Habibur Masum appearing in the dock at Bradford Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

But he denies murder, and is due to go on trial at Bradford Crown Court on Monday.

The judge, Mr Justice Cotter, remanded Masum in custody until then.

Masum, who followed proceedings with the help of a Bengali interpreter, denied two charges of assault, one count of making threats to kill and one charge of stalking at an earlier hearing.

On that occasion the court heard the allegations of assault and threats to kill relate to two days in November 23.

Masum is accused of stalking Ms Akter between November and April, with the charge alleging he “tracked her movements and located her at a safe house, sent her messages of a menacing nature which contained threats to kill another and photos and videos of the area and premises where she was residing”.

He is also alleged to have “loitered in the area of her temporary residence”.

The charge alleges he caused her “alarm or distress” and to “fear that violence would be used against her”.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times during the incident in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road.

She later died from her injuries.

The baby was not harmed in the incident, police said.