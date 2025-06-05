Ireland has warmest spring in 126 years – Met Eireann

Spring this year had the highest average temperature ever experienced in 126 years of records held by Met Eireann, it has said.

This year marked the first spring that was more than two degrees higher than the 20th century average for the same period.

Overall, it was the sunniest spring on record, with most stations recording highest values for total hours of sunshine in spring, according to the meteorological service.

The season’s highest temperature was reported at Athenry in Co Galway on Wednesday with a temperature of 25.9C – the highest daily maximum spring temperature in 15 years of records.

Spring 2025 was also relatively dry, provisionally ranking as the 16th driest since records began in 1941, and the driest since 2020.

As a result of the warmer, sunnier and calmer conditions, a marine heatwave developed off the west coast of Ireland through April and May with sea surface temperatures reaching over 2C warmer than average in some coastal areas, and up to 4C warmer than average in offshore areas.

The latest Met Eireann statistics show that Ireland had its warmest and sunniest meteorological spring on record this year.

Blocking high pressure dominated through most of the season, bringing a lot of sunshine with it, it added.

It said that this, along with predominantly easterly winds due to the high-pressure systems often setting up just to the north of Ireland and the UK, led to sea surface temperatures to the south and west of Ireland reaching record high levels during April and May.

People enjoy the good weather at Brittas Bay beach, Co Wicklow (Niall Carson/PA)

All three months saw air temperatures well above average at the majority of stations, leading to all but a few stations in the east having their warmest spring on record.

March was mild, dry and sunny, with high pressure dominating through most of the month with weak steering currents aloft, it added.

April was warm and sunny overall. The first half of the month was dominated by high pressure to the north bringing a dry easterly airflow.

The second half of the month saw a wetter spell for a couple of weeks, where Atlantic low pressure dominated and brought several spells of heavy rain, especially to the Midlands, South and East.

It settled down again towards the end of the month with high pressure bringing record warmth for April.

May continued the theme of high-pressure dominance for much of the month.

Blocking high pressure set up just to the north brought an easterly airflow with plenty of sunshine.

The settled spell broke for the last week of the season, with Atlantic low pressure breaking through and bringing spells of rain or showers.

Twenty-three of 25 stations had their warmest spring on record.

Only Dunsany in Co Meath had its second warmest and Dublin Airport had its joint third warmest.

Oak Park in Co Carlow, Moore Park, Co Cork, Athenry, Co Galway and Casement, Co Dublin recorded their warmest spring on record for the third consecutive years, while Roches Point, Co Cork and Markree, Co Sligo had their warmest spring for the second year in a row.