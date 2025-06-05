Gerry Adams to donate 100,000 euros to Irish language and Palestinian charities

Gerry Adams said he will donate the 100,000 euros (£84,000) he is to receive in damages from the BBC to charities that help children in Gaza, the homeless in Ireland and Irish language groups.

Mr Adams took the BBC to court over a 2016 episode of its Spotlight programme, and an accompanying online story, which he said defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson, for which he denies any involvement.

Last Friday a jury at the High Court in Dublin found in his favour and awarded him 100,000 euros (£84,000) after determining that was the meaning of words included in the programme and article.

The BBC will also have to pay Mr Adams’s legal costs.

Director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth (centre) outside the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

During an eight-minute video posted on the official Sinn Fein YouTube channel, Mr Adams accused the BBC of showing “arrogance” when it did not resolve the dispute after he issued legal letters nine years ago.

In Putting Manners On The BBC – The Gerry Adams Blog, Mr Adams said that the BBC has been held accountable for the content it broadcasts.

Mr Adams said: “As for the money that the jury awarded me in damages, I will donate this to good causes.

“These will include the children of Gaza, groups in Ireland involved in helping the homeless, Cumann Carad, the Irish language sector and other projects like this in west Belfast.”

He added: “When the case began six weeks ago, the BBC’s legal strategy was evident very quickly. Their narrative was that pursued by successive British and Irish governments for years.

“They blamed everything during the conflict on Irish Republicans and by extension, during this trial, on me.

“The BBC lawyers embarked on a Jesuitical presentation of the case that tried to convince the jurors that the words broadcast and published by the British Broadcasting Corporation, that I had sanctioned the murder of Denis Donaldson, did not, in fact, mean that I sanctioned the murder of Denis Donaldson.

“They were, they said, that’s the British Broadcasting Corporation, not defending the truth of the accusation.

“Instead they were defending, they claimed, their journalism, which they said was fair and reasonable, in the public interest and made in good faith.

“They concluded their case by trying to exert moral pressure on the jurors by claiming that a defeat for the British Broadcasting Corporation would be a blow to freedom of speech and a setback to victims.

“In the end the jury didn’t buy in to any of this.

“On all the key issues the jurors unanimously accepted that the script used by the Spotlight programme did mean that I had sanctioned and approved the murder of Denis Donaldson.”

He said that after the BBC’s decision to air the Spotlight programme, he decided to sue the broadcaster.

Mr Adams said the BBC could have resolved the dispute there and then.

“They chose not to. Why? That’s a question to be asked. Why did they not resolve this issue when they could have?

“Was it arrogance? Yes, that’s part of it. But I also suspect political interference.

“In January, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to a decision in the High Court in Belfast, which included that I and, by implication, up to 400 other former internees, were wrongfully detained and that we were entitled to compensation.

“Mr Starmer told the British Parliament that he would look at every conceivable way to block compensation being paid.”

Mr Adams also urged the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to met Denis Donaldson’s family.

He signed off by saying “slan agus tog go bog e”, which means goodbye and take it easy.

Earlier this week the BBC was granted time to consider appealing against the jury’s decision.

The broadcaster was granted a stay on paying the full costs and damages to allow it time to consider whether to lodge an appeal.

The stay was subject to paying half the damages (50,000 euros or £42,000) and 250,000 euros (£210,000) towards solicitors’ fees.