Four men jailed over ‘egregious’ NHS bribery and corruption offences

Four men convicted of bribery and corrupt practices over the awarding of NHS contracts worth £6 million have been jailed.

Alan Hush, 68, Adam Sharoudi, 41, Gavin Brown, 48, and Gavin Cox, 60, were convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow which followed an investigation at health boards across Scotland.

The offences, which took place between 2010 and 2017, included bribery, corruption, and other offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Hush and Sharoudi were additionally convicted of charges of fraud.

Sharoudi and Brown, directors of Ayrshire-based telecommunications firm Oricom Ltd, were jailed for eight years and seven years respectively when they were sentenced at the court on Thursday, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Hush, who was telecommunications manager at NHS Lothian, was sentenced to eight years in jail, while Cox, who was head of IT and infrastructure at NHS Lanarkshire, was jailed for six years.

In a sentencing statement later published online, Lord Arthurson said: “The public are entitled to expect that their fellow citizens will not seek to subvert public officials in the diligent exercise of their duties, and public officials in their turn should know that succumbing to bribery will result in the handing down by the court of immediate and significant custodial terms.

“The reach and character of the corruption and in particular the corrupt relationships engaged in by all of you, when considered as a whole, was on a grand scale.”

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow lasted 65 days.

Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at COPFS, said: “This is an outstanding result for justice in Scotland.

“As prosecutors, we have shown an unwavering commitment to pursuing and investigating this matter. This was a betrayal of public trust.

“These four men colluded to create a sophisticated criminal scheme. The public will rightly be shocked by the scale of their criminality.

“The scale of this offending against our public health service is particularly egregious.

“The systematic abuse of position by public officials, who accepted inappropriate benefits including cash, holidays and entertainment in exchange for contract advantages, strikes at the heart of public trust.

“It serves as a reminder that procurement processes exist to ensure fair competition and value for public money. When these processes are corrupted, all of society bears the cost.

“The prosecutorial journey has been complex and demanding. It required forensic examination of thousands of documents, hundreds of witness statements, and detailed financial analyses to establish the full extent of this criminal activity.

“The digital evidence, particularly text messages and emails exchanged between the accused, proved pivotal in exposing the true nature of these arrangements.

“This was a meticulous investigation and one which reflects the enduring partnership working between specialist Crown Office prosecutors, NHS Counter Fraud Services and Police Scotland, who worked tirelessly over many years.

“Their unflinching dedication to serving the interests of justice, regardless of complexity or duration, deserves recognition.”

The four men will now be subject to confiscation action under proceeds of crime legislation to recover monies illegally obtained.

Brown and Sharoudi were also banned from being company directors for 10 years.

Gordon Young, head of NHSScotland Counter Fraud Services at NHS National Services Scotland, said: “This is a landmark conviction for fraud, bribery and corruption of individuals who sought to exploit the NHS for personal gain.

“This successful prosecution reaffirms NHS Scotland’s commitment to safeguarding vital funds for patient care as intended by the taxpayer.

“These sentences send a strong and unequivocal message that fraud, bribery and corruption within the NHS will not be tolerated, and we will act decisively against anyone who threatens its integrity.”