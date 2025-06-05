Death of 16-year-old boy hit by car on pavement leaves community shocked

A business owner has described his horror after a teenager died outside his gates when the boy was hit by a car which appeared to swerve onto the wrong side of the road and mount the pavement.

Graphic CCTV footage of the incident in the Darnall area of Sheffield appears to show the car veer into the opposite carriageway before hitting the 16-year-old at speed.

An electric bike also appears to be hit by the car before it collides with the boy.

The teenager died after a collision in the Darnall area of Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Staniforth Road shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday.

The force said a 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, while an 18-year-old man, who was the rider of the electric bike, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

It was reported that a grey Audi failed to stop at the scene.

Police said a man and woman in their forties have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Mojid Khan said the boy came to rest at the gates of his Staniforth Road wholesale business and his staff were the first on the scene after hearing the collision.

He said he arrived half an hour later and was shocked to see what his CCTV system had recorded.

Mr Khan said on Thursday: “When it happens on your doorstep, literally, it does affect you. It’s quite horrific to see how it happens.”

He said: “I think it’s a local lad that’s passed away and another local lad that got injured on a motorbike. It’s shocking for us as a community.

Businessman Mojid Khan said the crash outside his premises was ‘horrific’ (Dave Higgens/PA)

“The disturbing thing is that this is not the first time that this has happened. It seems every few months something like this is going on.

“I think that’s a matter for our politicians to do something about.”

He said: “Tomorrow is our Eid festival. That’s going to hit them (the boy’s family) even harder.

“It should be a happy day. I’m really sad for the family. Their loss is going to be that much greater tomorrow.”

Mr Khan said people used the road outside his business “like a racetrack” with increasing problems with quad bikes and scooters.

“I have children in this area who go to school, who go to work, and other family members going to the local shops,” he said.

“It’s quite distressing and disturbing to know this kind of thing is happening on a regular basis.”

Mr Khan said it was a close-knit community, which he had worked in since 1978, but speeding motorists and gang problems had begun to blight the area in recent years.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation, then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or report it to the police online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.