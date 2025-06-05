China’s proposed ‘super embassy poses super risk’ to security, Tories claim

China’s proposed “super embassy poses a super risk”, the Tories have claimed as they warned the project risks compromising communications infrastructure serving the City of London.

More than a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of central London earlier this year to protest against the proposed embassy.

Ministers are expected to make a final decision on the redevelopment plans at the historic former site of the Royal Mint, after it was rejected by the local council, Tower Hamlets.

Speaking in the Commons, shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart accused the Government of being “too weak” to block the plans.

He said: “The Government’s own cyber experts, Innovate UK, have warned the Government that the proposed Chinese embassy at the Royal Mint threatens to compromise the telephone and internet exchange that serves the financial City of London.

“The experts are now telling the Government what everyone else has known all along: the super embassy poses a super risk.

“Yet the Deputy Prime Minister’s office has said that any representations on the planning application have to be made available to the applicants.

“So perhaps the real Deputy Prime Minister can clear this up – is the Government seriously saying that if MI5 or GCHQ have concerns about security on this site, those concerns will have to be passed to the Chinese Communist Party or has the Deputy Prime Minister (Angela Rayner) got it wrong?”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden replied: “When it comes to both engagement with China and with an issue like this, we will of course engage properly and always bear in mind our own national security considerations.”

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart (Ben Whitley/PA)

He also accused Tory governments of opting to “withdraw” from engaging with China for a number of years after they had previously sought a “golden era” with Beijing.

A spokesperson for Innovate UK said it “has not raised any concerns”, adding: “Innovate UK does not have responsibility for cyber security.”

Comments referred to by Mr Burghart are understood to have been made in a personal capacity.

Mr Burghart went on to say: “At the heart of this are two simple facts. First, the Government already knows that this site is a security risk; it’s a security risk to the City of London and through it our economy and the economies of all nations that trade in London.

“Second, the Government has the power to block it. Ireland and Australia have both already blocked similar embassy developments. Why is this Government too weak to act?”

In his reply, Mr McFadden said: “A decision on this application will be taken in full consideration of our national security considerations. That is always part of this and it is part of our engagement with China and with other countries.”

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves flew to China in January to meet with the country’s leaders and set out a path towards further investment into Britain.

Elsewhere in Cabinet Office questions, Mr McFadden said the Civil Service should be more representative of the UK and speak with “all the accents of the country”.

This came in response to Labour MP for Dudley, Sonia Kumar, who said: “I welcome the relocation of the Civil Service across the country and with a recent study showing that Dudley has high levels of economic inactivity, what reassurances can (he) give me that young people in Dudley want every opportunity to build their career in the Civil Service, whether that’s training, apprenticeships, or any mentorships?”

Mr McFadden replied: “(Ms Kumar) will not be surprised to hear my strong enthusiasm for greater employment opportunities for young people in the Black Country.

“When we made the announcement last week about the relocation, we also announced a new apprentice scheme because we don’t just have to change location, we have to change recruitment patterns too if we’re really going (to) get that Civil Service that speaks with all the accents of the country.”

Later in the session, Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp (Spelthorne) asked for reassurance that “no Cabinet Office ministers will be attending Glastonbury this year”, because “controversial Ulster rap band” Kneecap remain part of the festival’s line-up.

Mr McFadden replied: “I will not be going to Glastonbury, but I’m very much looking forward to going to see Bruce Springsteen at Anfield Stadium on Saturday night.”