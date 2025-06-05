Boy, 14, in court on murder charge after death of 16-year-old

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old after a disturbance on a beach.

Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire after police were called to the area at about 6.45pm on May 17.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he died a short time later.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder when he appeared in private at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Two 17-year-old youths appeared in court on separate days last month charged with murder following the incident.