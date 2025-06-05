Bin workers in Birmingham vote to continue strikes over pay and jobs

Unite has warned that the Birmingham bin dispute could last until December after workers voted to continue industrial action in a long-running dispute over jobs and pay.

The union said its members voted by 97% in favour of strike action on a 75% turnout.

Strikes began in January after Unite said the council told the bin workers they would face pay cuts of up to £8,000 – a quarter of their wages for some.

Talks have been held under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas but the dispute remains deadlocked.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “After smearing these workers in public since January and telling them to accept a fair and reasonable offer that never existed, the council finally put a proposal in writing last week.

“True to form, the proposal came weeks late and was not in line with the ballpark offer discussed during Acas talks in May.

“It had been watered down by the government commissioners and the leader of the council despite them never having been in the negotiations.

“It beggars belief that a Labour government and Labour council is treating these workers so disgracefully. It is hardly surprising that so many working people are asking whose side Labour is on.

“The decision-makers at Birmingham council need to get in the room and put forward an acceptable offer. Unite will not allow these workers to be financially ruined – the strikes will continue for as long as it takes.

“Unite calls on the decision-makers to let common sense prevail in upcoming negotiations.”