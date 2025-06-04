University of Edinburgh lecturers to walk out over planned £140m cuts

Lecturers at the University of Edinburgh are set to walk out in a dispute over the university’s refusal to rule out “unacceptable” compulsory redundancies as part of plans to save £140 million.

The action will see members of the University and College Union (UCU) strike during an open day on June 20, followed by a further five-day walkout in September to coincide with the university’s “welcome week” for new students.

Union members are also set to take part in action short of a strike, including working to contract, not covering for absent colleagues, and a “possible marking and assessment boycott”.

The UCU announced the action following a ballot which saw a 60% turnout, with 84% backing strikes and 93% voting in favour of action short of a strike.

The news came on the same day university principal Professor Sir Peter Mathieson appeared before a Holyrood committee, where he defended his six-figure salary and acknowledged the university is not in deficit.

Sophia Woodman, UCU Edinburgh University branch president, said it is “not too late” for the strike to be averted, and she called on senior management to rule out compulsory redundancies.

“Staff want a sustainable future for the university as much as anybody and we want to work with senior management to end this dispute,” she said.

“But we’re clear that the use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable.

“With the resources and reserves held by the university it can easily afford to rule out sacking staff.

“The decision to let the strike continue, with all the disruption to students that it entails and a possible marking and assessment boycott, is a matter of choice for Peter Mathieson and the university senior management.

“The union’s door is open to talks and I’d appeal to them to heed this final warning, rule out compulsory redundancies and end this unnecessary dispute.”

The union claimed the proposed £140 million of cuts would be the “largest ever” made by a university in Scotland, and said management have failed to make a case for cuts of this size while at the same time planning “record” investment in buildings and infrastructure.

It added that research and teaching staff are the “backbone” of the university, and cutting them rather than buildings is a “false economy”.

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “UCU members at Edinburgh University are ready and willing to strike to save jobs and save this university, but disruption can still be avoided.

“Edinburgh University is a wealthy university with, at the last count, over £3 billion in its reserves.

“The Scottish Government should follow the lead of ministers in Wales and call on universities to use their reserves to avoid job losses.”

The union said walkouts will take place on June 20 and September 8-12, with action short of a strike beginning on June 20.

Responding to the announcement, Sir Peter said: “We have been transparent about the savings urgently needed to secure our financial footing, with forecasts showing that we will be in deficit from the next financial year should we not act now.

“Failure to take preventative steps would leave us in an unsustainable situation, requiring deeper savings.

“We respect colleagues’ right to take part in industrial action, and will do all we can to minimise disruption to students should this take place.

“We will also continue to work with our joint trade unions as plans develop to deliver these savings.”