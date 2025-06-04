Third teenager arrested over death of 16-year-old

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old following reports of a disturbance on a beach.

Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire after police were called to the area at about 6.45pm on Saturday May 17.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he died a short time later.

Police said on Wednesday a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death.

Two 17-year-old youths appeared in court on separate days last month charged with murder following the incident.

Neither entered a plea at that time.