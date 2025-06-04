Teenagers convicted of killing dog-walking pensioner to be sentenced

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl are to be sentenced for killing an elderly dog walker who died after being attacked in a Leicestershire park.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because of their ages, were unanimously convicted of manslaughter at Leicester Crown Court in April after facing trial over the death of 80-year-old Bhim Kohli, who was filmed being slapped in the face with a shoe while on his knees before his death.

The boy was cleared of murder by the jury.

Both will return to the same court on Thursday to be sentenced by Mr Justice Turner.

Mr Kohli had been walking his dog Rocky just yards away from his home at Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, on September 1 last year, when he was kicked and punched by the balaclava-clad boy.

He suffered a broken neck and fractured ribs, and had been racially abused, laughed at by the girl, and left on the ground before his children found him severely injured on that evening.

The grandfather died in hospital the next day.

Bhim Kohli’s daughter said her father was ‘brutally and cruelly taken from us’ (Family handout/PA)

In a letter written by the boy two months after the attack, he claimed to be suffering flashbacks and said “I feel like my case is evil”.

The 15-year-old also wrote in the letter “I accept I did it and I am doing time” and “I kinda just needed anger etc releasing”.

The girl had filmed a series of video clips in which Mr Kohli was slapped with the shoe by the masked boy and another where the 80-year-old lay motionless on the ground.

She took a photograph of Mr Kohli on her phone the week before the alleged incident, but denied that she used this to “target” him, the trial heard.

Police also recovered a video from her phone of a group of children “confronting” an unknown man on a separate occasion, who was hit to the back of the head and called a “P*** bastard” while she was heard laughing.

The boy told the jury during his trial he slapped Mr Kohli with his shoe out of “instinct” after they had a tussle, which caused the elderly man to fall to his knees.

He admitted to pushing Mr Kohli over to “defend” the girl, who claimed Mr Kohli came towards her with his arms raised in a “slapping motion”, but denied kicking or punching him.

Susan Kohli, Mr Kohli’s daughter, said after the verdicts: “My dad was brutally and cruelly taken away from us when walking our dog Rocky in the park close to our home.

“He was a devoted life partner to my mum for 55 years. He was a loving dad, grandad, brother and uncle, a retired businessman and a close friend to many, including people who lived in our local community.

“He was an amazing man who loved life. He never took himself seriously, he was good fun to be around and very chatty.”

The 15-year-old boy was remanded in custody after conviction while the 13-year-old girl was granted conditional bail.