No changes to drug laws even if consumption room is a success, says minister

The UK Government will not change drug laws to allow more safe consumption rooms, even if a Glasgow-based pilot is a success, a minister has said.

The Thistle Centre opened earlier this year after a decade-long wrangle between the UK and Scottish governments, with the latter seeking an exemption from the Misuse of Drugs Act to ensure users of the facility are not prosecuted.

Eventually, Scotland’s top law officer ruled it would not be “in the public interest” to seek to prosecute users of the service, which allows people to inject drugs, paving the way for it to open.

Dame Diana Johnson gave evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee on Wednesday (PA)

Appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster on Wednesday, Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said the law will not be changed.

Asked if the Government could rethink that stance if the Thistle proves to be a success in driving down Scotland’s high drug death rates, the minister said: “We look at evidence, we have experts, we have the ACMD (advisory council on the misuse of drugs) who offer advice, we look at evidence all the time.

“But I just really want to be clear with you, we do not support drug consumption facilities, it’s not our policy and we will not be amending the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Liberal Democrat MP Angus MacDonald said his “jaw just dropped open” at the minister’s statement.

“If the Thistle turns out to be a great success within a year, I would be so excited about rolling that out everywhere,” he said.

He added that it is “the most wonderful way” of stopping people dying and can act as a pathway to rehabilitation.

After the minister repeated the Government’s stance, Mr MacDonald said: “You’re basically condemning thousands of people to death, in my opinion.”

But Dame Diana rejected his assertion, saying: “I don’t accept that, with the greatest of respect.

The minister was challenged by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Lucy North/PA)

“This is not the only thing that we can do to deal with drug misuse and I think the UK Government is very clear that there are a number of measures that can be used.”

Labour MP Chris Murray also pointed out that it was Dame Diana who chaired the Home Affairs Select Committee which in 2023 released a report supporting a drug consumption room pilot.

Picking up on that point, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn questioned what evidence she had to have changed her view.

“Mr Flynn, you’re a very experienced member of this House and you know that when a Member of Parliament becomes a minister, their personal views are irrelevant because they are there to represent the views of the Government,” she said.

“The recommendation that was made in that Home Affairs Select Committee report in the previous parliament was based on a group of politicians, cross-party, including your own party, that sat down and reached those recommendations together.

“That is very different to a Government policy that I am setting out today.”