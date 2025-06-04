New stamps to celebrate the Royal Observatory

Royal Mail has released images of 10 stamps being issued to celebrate the Royal Observatory’s foundation in 1675.

Featured on the main set of six stamps are the Airy Transit Circle Telescope; Flamsteed House; the Great Equatorial Telescope, the largest refracting telescope in the UK; the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope; the Prime Meridian; and the Shepherd Gate Clock.

The stamps celebrate the observatory’s works over the centuries (Handout/PA)

A further four stamps honour prize-winning clockmaker John Harrison and his marine timekeepers, ahead of the 250th anniversary of his death in 2026, showcasing each of his prototypes for measuring longitude at sea.

The stamp images narrate the story of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London and its role in the history of astronomy, timekeeping, and navigation.

The Observatory’s role in the history of timekeeping and observation is celebrated (Handout/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “We are proud to honour the Royal Observatory’s 350th anniversary with a set of stamps that celebrate its enduring legacy in advancing our understanding of the universe and its pivotal role in shaping modern science and navigation.”

Dr Louise Devoy, senior curator of Royal Observatory, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Royal Mail to celebrate six key moments in the 350-year history of the Royal Observatory, Greenwich and the groundbreaking timekeepers by John Harrison, which still call the Royal Observatory home.”

The general sale begins June 12 (Handout/PA)

The stamps and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today ahead of the stamps going on general sale from June 12.