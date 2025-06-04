Meghan posts video of herself twerking while heavily pregnant with Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has posted a video of herself twerking in a bid to bring on labour while pregnant with Princess Lilibet.

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan is shown dancing in a hospital room to the Starrkeisha song Baby Momma, alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan posted on her Instagram to celebrate Lili’s fourth birthday on Wednesday, writing: “Four years ago today, this also happened.

“Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”

The candid video, which runs for more than a minute, also features Harry, who is seen dancing in and out of the frame.

He is beckoned in by Meghan as the pair dance together, with the duke appearing at the end with the hood of his grey hoodie up as he continues his dance moves.

Meghan is wearing a black maternity dress and cradles her large bump as she dances, as well as lifting her skirt above her knees, raising her hands in the air and wiggling low with her hands on her hips and legs.

The release of the footage is one of the more unusual ways a member of the royal family has marked a royal birthday.

Earlier, the duchess posted never-before-seen intimate family photos of “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer” Lili.

Meghan shared a black-and-white snap of herself cuddling the princess, who was sat on her lap, with the pair both sporting windswept hair, seemingly on a boat.

Another image showed Meghan tenderly cradling newborn Lili as she enjoyed skin-to-skin time with the new addition to her family in 2021.

In a later post, she described how Lili’s relationship with Harry was “the sweetest bond to watch unfold”.

The duchess shared two further photos, showing the princess with her father, the duke, adding: “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

One picture was of Harry holding and gazing at his swaddled daughter as a newborn and the other captured the duke and Lili walking hand in hand and barefoot along a sandy path, surrounded by palm trees and under blue skies.

Meghan also wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

The duchess usually only shares photos of her daughter pictured from behind to protect her privacy, but in the photo of her cuddling the princess, Lili’s eyes and the top half of her face could be seen, with her nose and mouth and the rest of her face covered by Meghan’s arms as she hugged the princess.