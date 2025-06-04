Man denies manslaughter of woman who died after golf course collision

A man has denied killing a woman who was hit by a van that was being followed by police on a golf course.

Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by a grey Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club in Blake Street, Shenstone, near Sutton Coldfield, on April 11, and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham four days later.

Appearing at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, Brett Delaney, 35, of Michael Road in Darlaston, denied three charges against him, including the manslaughter of Ms Cherry, who had to be airlifted to hospital following the incident.

A van came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club (Jacob King/PA)

He also denied driving a Nissan NV300 van dangerously on Warren Farm Road and Blake Street and causing bodily harm to Ms Cherry by wanton or furious driving.

Co-defendants John McDonald, 51, of Booth Street in Bloxwich, and Johnny McDonald, of Molyneux Road in Dudley, who appeared in the dock together prior to Delaney, were not asked to enter any pleas.

All three defendants will appear at Stafford Crown Court again on July 2, when the McDonalds are expected to be arraigned.

A trial expected to last two weeks is due to start on September 22.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision, and the involvement of West Midlands Police officers.

The watchdog said two patrol cars had started following a van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

Suzanne Cherry was airlifted to hospital following the collision but died there four days later (Jacob King/PA)

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit Ms Cherry.

Paying tribute to her following her death, Ms Cherry’s husband said she leaves “an unfillable void” in the lives of her family and friends.

The husband, who was not named, said in a statement: “While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant.

“Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends. We ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”