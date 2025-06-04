Gaza facing ‘dark days’, Starmer says, as he vows to consider ‘further action’

Gaza is facing “dark days”, the Prime Minister has said, as he vowed to consider “further action” against Israel.

At the despatch box, Sir Keir Starmer described the Israeli government’s conduct in the 25 mile-long strip as “counterproductive and intolerable”.

He made his comments after an Israeli and US-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, paused food delivery at its three distribution sites in Gaza on Wednesday, after health officials said at least 27 Palestinians were killed in a series of shootings near the sites this week.

Leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party in Northern Ireland Claire Hanna claimed there was “more moral clarity coming from Ms Rachel on YouTube than there is from many world leaders who are complicit in silence”, referring to the star educator who has called on leaders to “be so ashamed” of what she described as their “anti-Palestinian racism”.

Ms Hanna told the Commons: “The Prime Minister said this week that Britain must be ready for war and, I ask, after tens of thousands of deaths, after a generation of Gazans stunted by hunger and trauma, when will it be ready for peace?

“When will it help to stop this genocide? When will it hold the Israeli government to account, and when will it recognise the state of Palestine?”

Sir Keir replied: “She’s absolutely right to describe this as dark days.

“Israel’s recent action is appalling and in my view counterproductive and intolerable, and we have strongly opposed the expansion of military operations and settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.”

The Prime Minister added: “You will have seen we’ve suspended the FTA (free trade agreement) talks and sanctioned extremists supporting violence in the West Bank.

“We will keep looking at further action along with our allies, including sanctions, but let me be absolutely clear: we need to get back to a ceasefire.

“We need the hostages who’ve been held for a very long time to be released, and we desperately need more aid at speed and at volume into Gaza, because it’s an appalling and intolerable situation.”

Several MPs wearing red badges, including John McDonnell, the independent MP for Hayes and Harlington, and Labour’s MPs for Alloa and Grangemouth and Nottingham East Brian Leishman and Nadia Whittome silently left the chamber after the exchange.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has asked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer whether he will “push at the UN Security Council for humanitarian corridors to get the desperately needed aid urgently into Gaza”.

He told the Commons: “The US-Israeli programme is clearly failing and nothing short of lifting the full blockade on aid will do, but given the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government refuses to do that, will the Prime Minister take more decisive action today?”

Sir Keir said that the Government is “working at pace with our allies on that very issue, to take whatever measures we can to get that humanitarian aid in”.

He gave Sir Ed his “assurance we’ll continue to do that because that aid needs to get in at speed and at volume”.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer later told the Commons that Israel’s newly introduced measures for aid delivery in Gaza are “inhumane, foster desperation and endanger civilians”.

He said: “We are appalled by repeated reports of mass casualty incidents in which Palestinians have been killed when trying to access aid sites in Gaza.

Palestinians have been killed while heading to an aid distribution hub (AP)

“Desperate civilians who have endured 20 months of war should never face the risk of death or injury to simply feed themselves and their families. We call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events for the perpetrators to be held to account.”

Mr Falconer said it is “deeply disturbing” that the incidents happened near the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution sites, adding: “Israel’s newly introduced measures for aid delivery are inhumane, foster desperation and endanger civilians.

“Israel’s unjustified block on aid into Gaza needs to end – it is inhumane. Israel must immediately allow the United Nations and aid partners to safely deliver all types of aid at scale to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity.”

Mr Falconer said the UN Security Council on Wednesday is expected to consider a resolution which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid.

He said: “We will once again use our vote in support of these goals.”