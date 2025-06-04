Future of formerly at-risk tower house dating to 1800s secured

The future of a formerly at-risk tower house which dates back to the 1800s has been secured.

Culmore Fort in Co Londonderry has been converted for community use and is set to accommodate mental health support for youth in the area, and host meetings for a variety of sports, heritage and cultural organisations.

The work was completed by Culmore Community Partnership thanks to funding of £265,000.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons hailed the move to provide a vital community resource for Culmore and the surrounding area.

“We are seeing more and more communities applying to Village Catalyst and I am pleased that my department is able to support projects where at-risk heritage properties are being revitalised and restored for the benefit of the local community,” he said.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said it was part-funded through his department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.

“The programme tackles rural poverty and social isolation by refurbishing neglected community-owned historic buildings for locally identified uses which provide access to services and address core community needs,” he said.

“The provision of a multi-functional community facility in the Culmore area is a significant development and I’m delighted that this project will help support the local rural community for many years to come.”

Culmore Community Partnership chairman Neil Doherty thanked all the funders, which also include the Architectural Heritage Fund and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

He said historically the fort was held by the Crown until 1840, when it and its surrounding lands were sold to The Honourable The Irish Society, who remain its owners to this day.

“We are pleased to share that Culmore Community Partnership (CCP) has now assumed the lease to facilitate the restoration of this historic building and to open it up for wider community use,” he said.

Meanwhile, Una Cooper, strategic manager for the partnership, said they are excited to see the fort go from being a reminder of the past to a “cornerstone for the future of Culmore”.

“We’re preparing to launch vital mental health and emotional wellbeing programmes for children and young people, offering them a safe and supportive environment to thrive,” she said.

“The fort will also become a place for cultural and heritage events that celebrate our community’s identity.

“The work at the fort was carried out by dedicated professionals whose craftsmanship and care brought this conservation project to life.

“We would like to extend our thanks to We Build Ireland for their tireless commitment, precision and ability to bring out the best in every stone, beam and brick. Their work has preserved the soul of this fort for generations to come.

“Our architect Mark Hackett’s vision and sensitivity to the fort’s historic character ensured that every decision respected the past while making room for the future.

“His attention to detail has been nothing short of extraordinary. Culmore Fort has been transformed into a vibrant community space — a place where history meets hope.”