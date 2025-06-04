Boy, three, starved to death by parents and buried in a West Midlands garden ‘had become invisible to authorities’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A three-year-old boy who was starved by his parents and buried in a West Midlands garden became “invisible and lost” from the sight of child services early in his life, a review has concluded.

Abiyah Yasharahyalah died in early 2020 from a respiratory illness, worsened by a “restricted” vegan diet which caused severe malnourishment, rickets, anaemia and stunted growth.

A review into his family’s contact with authorities has found there was a lack of curiosity about how his parents’ culture and lifestyle might have impacted on his wellbeing, warning that “the safeguarding of children being impacted by harmful cultural practice is paramount”.

Naiyahmi (left) and Tai Yasharahyalah outside Coventry Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Abiyah’s parents, Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, aged 42 and 43, were handed lengthy jail terms in December with a judge saying they had both “played a part in starving” their son when it would have been obvious he needed medical care.

London-born Tai, a medical genetics graduate who also used the first name Tai-Zamarai, and former shop worker Naiyahmi shunned mainstream society and left Abiyah’s body buried at their property in Handsworth, Birmingham, when they were evicted in March 2022.

A two-month trial at Coventry Crown Court last year heard the couple had “invented” a belief system featuring aspects of Igbo culture that Tai, who grew up in both Nigeria and Peckham in south-east London, adapted to form a legal system he called “slick law”.

The court heard that they lived off the generosity of others, occupying at one point a shipping container and at another a caravan in the Somerset area.

A local child safeguarding practice review, published on Wednesday, noted that Abiyah “was only ever seen by a small number of professionals during his lifetime, and for a limited time only”.

According to records, he was seen by a health visitor in April 2016 shortly after his birth, and the following month for a check-up.

There was some contact in 2018 with a local authority social worker in London and four visits to a children’s centre in Birmingham, but the review said: “Records of these contacts and interactions are very limited, reinforcing that there was very little insight into (Abiyah’s) existence, health or welfare.”

Abiyah’s parents’ trial heard police visited the Clarence Road property in Handsworth three times, including in February 2018 when Abiyah was alive.

The review stated that with regard to this visit “no details were recorded” about Abiyah, with his presence “almost invisible on review of records”.

Elsewhere, the review noted “no exploration or curiosity” from the health visiting service, run by Birmingham Community Health Care NHS Foundation Trust, about Abiyah’s mother’s desire for a home birth with no medical intervention.

In March 2020, health visitor records said it had been noted at a safeguarding meeting that Abiyah had not been seen by them since his six-week assessment, with appointments at the one and two-year marks since his birth not attended.

He had also not received any routine immunisations. While a follow-up inquiry was planned, there was no record of why it never happened, although the review stated that the coronavirus lockdown which began that year likely contributed.

The various authorities coming into contact with the child’s family showed a “general lack of knowledge or assessment of the parents’ belief systems”, leading to an “insufficient understanding about the impact on his care, the review said.

It added that his parents’ behaviour “often distracted or diverted professional attention” away from his safety and welfare.

The review stated: “Parental resistance of advice, support or authority ultimately resulted in (Abiyah) becoming invisible and lost from professional view.”

The report included reflections that while social workers had been aware of the family’s culture and parents’ beliefs and lifestyle, they appeared not to have considered “with detailed curiosity” the impact on Abiyah’s safety and wellbeing, “such as if indeed his overall needs were being met”.

The review, published by Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership, warned that while navigating race, ethnicity, culture and beliefs “can be challenging” for those working in child safeguarding, there is a need for them to be “confident to ask questions about different cultures and belief systems without fear of being perceived as discriminatory”.

Report author Kevin Ball added: “If any family engages in cultural practices which are harmful to children, this must not be overlooked, and the safeguarding of children being impacted by harmful cultural practice is paramount.”

Abiyah’s mother opted to take part in the review, stating she had believed she was “doing the right thing at the time” for her son based on her cultural beliefs but that she now wished she had done more research about diet and healthcare.

She said it was “hard to accept that my approach did not lead to the best outcomes for my child and that it took the court process to take me out of that bubble”.

Among its recommendations, the review said workforce guidance should be looked at to ensure it “supports effective assessment and intervention which safeguards those children that become hidden from professional sight and/or when parents choose to live an alternative, or more off-grid lifestyle”.

Annie Hudson, Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, said the case raised “very serious questions” about local and national safeguarding systems.

She added: “The local child safeguarding review published today highlights important learning, including about how Abiyah became invisible and lost from the view and oversight of professionals. It evidences strongly the paramount importance of understanding what life is like for children, and not being distracted or diverted away by parental behaviour when considering children’s safety and welfare.

“It is important to respect parents’ faith and beliefs. However, as this review highlights, professionals must always be mindful of whether their views about parents, including their faith, race and culture, is inhibiting their capacity to be questioning and act together in a timely way to safeguard and protect children.”

Partnership co-chairs James Thomas and Sue Harrison said: “Protecting children out of professional sight is a real challenge, given the limits of statutory powers to ensure all children are regularly seen. Our partnership has made this one of our top strategic priorities to ensure that we do everything we possibly can to identify risk to those children who are out of sight.”

Abiyah’s parents were arrested on December 9 2022, leading to the discovery of their son’s body five days later.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah were sentenced to 24 and a half years and 19 and a half years, respectively, having been found guilty of perverting the course of justice, causing or allowing the death of a child, and child neglect.