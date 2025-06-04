Artwork featuring JK Rowling’s name taken off display to stop ‘tampering’

An artwork featuring author JK Rowling’s name has been taken down by the National Trust, which wants to “protect it from further tampering or damage”.

Visitors who went to Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire between April and November 2024 were invited to nominate a “contemporary Virtuous Woman”, whose name was then sewn into the fabric.

Since the project ended, the participatory artwork, A Virtuous Woman, has continued to be on display, featuring Rowling’s name which was at an unspecified time “stitched over by other participants”.

Last week on X, feminist campaigner Jean Hatchet said she had “corrected” the work by taking off the stitching over Harry Potter author Rowling’s name.

It follows criticism of Scotland-based Rowling’s views on gender issues that have seen her called transphobic by activists, which she has denied.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: “The artwork was open to contributions for eight months and closed in November when the piece was finished and put on public display.

“During the participation phase, JK Rowling’s name was stitched onto the piece seven times and in two instances it was stitched over by other participants.

“At the time the artwork was completed and subsequently hung, JK Rowling’s name appeared five times without any overstitching.

“We ask people not to damage or tamper with artworks once they are finished and on public display.

“The piece has been taken off display for investigation and to protect it from further tampering or damage. We take all claims and incidents of damage to items in our care seriously and investigate each one.”

Ms Hatchet criticised the response from the National Trust, saying she removed the “stitching with the correct tool”, took “great time and care”, and did not damage it.

The stitched names of British queens, artist Yoko Ono, former prime minister Baroness Margaret Thatcher, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, and Taylor Swift among others appear not to have stitching over them on the recycled textile.

The work comes from artist Layla Khoo in association with the University of Leeds and National Trust, and is inspired by wealthy Elizabethan woman Elizabeth Talbot, known as Bess of Hardwick, commissioning a series of large embroideries featuring noble women from the ancient world, such as Cleopatra.

The trust had previously responded to criticism from the organisation, Women’s Rights Network Derbyshire and Staffordshire, who advocated for “a simple addition to their description”, with a statement explaining why the crossing-out stitching on Rowling’s name remains.

Responding on X, the trust said that it is a “collaborative piece of art formed of participants’ views from a variety of age groups, life experiences and beliefs”, and “any contributions to the piece have been made by those who chose to take part”.

“None of the views expressed or actions taken by participants represent the views of the National Trust, the artist or the University of Leeds,” the organisation said

Ellie Evans, from WRN Derbyshire and Staffordshire, criticised the artwork being covered up, saying the move would “erase all the women”.

Rowling declined to comment.

Khoo and the University of Leeds have also been contacted.