Arsonists streamed Ukraine-linked warehouse attack for Wagner Group, court told

Arsonists were livestreamed as they set fire to a business supplying StarLink satellite equipment to Ukraine after being recruited by agents for the terrorist Wagner Group, a court has heard.

Around £1 million of damage was caused by the blaze at an industrial unit in Leyton, east London, last March 20, the Old Bailey was told.

The attack was orchestrated by Dylan Earl, 20 and Jake Reeves, 23, who have admitted aggravated arson on behalf of the Wagner Group and an offence under the National Security Act, jurors heard.

Jakeem Rose, 23, Ugnius Asmena, 20, Nii Mensah, 23 and Paul English, 61, were allegedly recruited to set fire to the warehouse.

Opening their trial on Wednesday, Duncan Penny KC said the evidence against them was “overwhelming”.

He said that CCTV, traffic cameras and phone evidence tracked their journey in English’s Kia Picanto through south London to the scene of the fire.

More footage captured Rose and Mensah getting out of the vehicle, climbing over a wall and approaching the warehouses, jurors heard.

Having filled a jerry can en route at a petrol station, Rose poured the contents onto warehouse unit doors and set them alight, it was alleged.

Meanwhile, Mensah filmed the arson attack on his mobile phone and livestreamed it on FaceTime, jurors were told.

Jurors were told that a lorry driver parked nearby was bedding down for the night at the time.

He bravely but unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire, putting himself in significant danger, Mr Penny said.

Rose dropped a very large knife with his DNA on it, with Mensah later messaging Reeves to say “L9 (Rose’s nickname) left his Rambo at the scene”, the court heard.

Eight fire crews tackled the “significant” fire on the Cromwell Industrial Estate after it broke out shortly before midnight.

It caused “extensive damage” to the property and risked the lives of those nearby, he said.

About 20 minutes after the attack, Mensah allegedly messaged Earl: “Bro there was bare smoke … You saw it on Face Time.”

A few hours later, he allegedly added: “Bro lol it’s on the news … we dun damagees (sic).”

Mr Penny told jurors: “This was deliberate and calculated criminality – at the behest of foreign influence.

“In the case of these defendants at the time of the fire they may have been ignorant of that influence and the motive may have been financial – good old-fashioned greed.

“For others, however, it appears to have been both political and ideological.”

The prosecutor said the warehouse was targeted for its connection to Ukraine and the fact that the business there was concerned in logistics.

The firm frequently delivered goods to Ukraine, including StarLink satellite equipment, and was involved in organising humanitarian aid, the court was told.

Earl was said to be the “architect” of the warehouse attack.

He had come into contact with the Wagner Group via a channel on Telegram, the court was told.

Mr Penny said: “It appears that Dylan Earl expressed a willingness to undertake ‘missions’ of which the Leyton arson attack was the first.

“It is apparent that Dylan Earl knew he was acting against Ukrainian, and for Russian, interests.”

Once Reeves discovered the motivation behind it, he was prepared to agree to accept money from a foreign intelligence service to target an individual and businesses in the capital, the jury was told.

Earl, of Elmesthorpe, Leicestershire, and Reeves, of Croydon, have admitted plots to set fire to the Hide Restaurant and Hedonism Wines in Mayfair, west London, and kidnapping their owner on behalf of the Wagner Group, the court heard.

Mr Penny said: “You might think that it is self-evident that these actions were designed to influence the government and to intimidate at least a section of the public and furthermore were made for the purpose of advancing a political and ideological cause.

“It is also relevant that at least one method of attack on the Mayfair premises discussed between Earl and Evans was by way of explosion.”

Rose, of Croydon, Asmena, of no fixed address, Mensah, of Thornton Heath and English, of Roehampton, have denied aggravated arson.

Two other defendants, Ashton Evans, 20, from Newport, Gwent, and Dmirjus Paulauskas, 23, from Croydon, are each charged with two counts of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts, which they deny.

The Old Bailey trial continues.