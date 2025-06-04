Academic faces private prosecution over posts on X

An academic is facing a private prosecution by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) charity over posts on social media.

Three charges have been brought by the CAA alleging that Professor David Miller used a public communications network to send messages of a menacing character, contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

The first hearing is set to take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 2, HM Courts & Tribunals Service confirmed.

The case relates to posts on X, which Mr Miller is alleged to have published in recent months.

The CAA said the first message was posted on November 8 last year in relation to a discussion on violence in Amsterdam after a football match involving an Israeli team.

He is alleged to have sent another message on March 20, saying: “Every genuinely anti-Zionist Jew can count on being kept safe by the movement, when the time comes. Every Zionist Jew must be held accountable and de-Zionised. #DismantleZionism.”

On March 24, he is said to have posted another tweet saying: “Protests are not enough. Listen to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Those who are interested in ending this genocide must begin by targeting those responsible near them: the entire Zionist movement globally must live in fear of accountability until it is dismantled and its ideology eradicated. And let’s be clear, there are Zionists everywhere. In every town and city. Find out where they are. #DismantleZionism.”

Mr Miller was previously found to have been unfairly and wrongfully dismissed by the University of Bristol in October 2021 after making comments criticising Israel.

He successfully claimed at an employment tribunal last year that he experienced discrimination based on his anti-Zionist belief.

The CAA describes itself as an organisation of volunteers which works to “expose and counter antisemitism through education and zero-tolerance enforcement of the law”.

Mr Miller has been approached for comment.