RAF chief set to be new head of armed forces – reports

The head of the RAF is set to be appointed as the new chief of the British armed forces, according to reports.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

The position is currently held by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has been in the role since 2021.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton giving a reading during the annual Battle of Britain service at Westminster Abbey in September 2024 (Lucy North/PA)

According to his biography on the Government website, Sir Richard joined the RAF in 1989 as a university cadet, and served as deputy chief of the defence staff from 2019 to 2022.

The appointment comes as the Government has pledged to increase defence spending in the UK to 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament, a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

The Ministry of Defence said: “This is speculation. The appointment process is ongoing and any announcement will be made in the usual way.”