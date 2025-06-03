Police launch murder probe after death of woman in north Belfast

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a woman in north Belfast.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at a house in the Shore Road area in the early hours of Tuesday.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said officers, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just before midnight.

“Sadly, a woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday June 3,” they said.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.”