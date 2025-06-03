Over-50s ‘benefiting most’ from falls in quoted car insurance prices

Quoted prices for car insurance have fallen by 10.8% over the past year but there are signs that the decrease could be slowing, according to an index.

The research also indicated that the over-50s have benefited the most from price falls, with average quoted premiums for this age group falling by 16% over the past year while those aged 25 to 49 saw average prices fall by 9.7% and the under-25s experienced falls of 3.4%.

The general trend across Britain was for quoted prices to decrease year-on-year, ranging from a 21.1% typical price fall in Wales to a fall of just 0.2% in London.

The figures were compiled by financial services insights provider Consumer Intelligence, which looked at averages of the cheapest premiums on price comparison websites.

London was the only region to record an increase in quoted premiums in the past three months at 2% but three other areas – Scotland, the East Midlands and West Midlands – recorded only marginal falls of 0.6% while the North East saw a 0.8% decrease.

The most common quotes were for between £250 and £499, with 26% of quotes falling in this range, and 23% being between £500 and £749.

Max Thompson, insurance insight manager at Consumer Intelligence, said: “There was more stability in the motor market between February and April.”

He said that “competition remains strong” despite some signs of competitive premiums falling at a slower rate or even rising slightly month-on-month in April.

The proportion of the top quotes that are from providers of telematics policies, which reward good driving behaviour, has remained stable in recent months, the report said.

Here are the annual decreases in quoted car insurance prices in April 2025 followed by the three-month change, according to Consumer Intelligence:

London, minus 0.2%, 2.0%

Scotland, minus 6.0%, minus 0.6%

North West, minus 8.9%, minus 2.7%

East Midlands, minus 9.9%, minus 0.6%

South East, minus 11.2%, minus 1.5%

North East, minus 11.5%, minus 0.8%

South West, minus 13.1%, minus 3.2%

Eastern England, minus 13.8%, minus 2.2%

West Midlands, minus 13.8%, minus 0.6%

Yorkshire and the Humber, minus 14.7%, minus 2.1%

Wales, minus 21.1%, minus 4.2%