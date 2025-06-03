NI Secretary to meet with parties over how to deal with legacy

The Northern Ireland Secretary is set to hold a series of meetings with political leaders over fresh legislation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Hilary Benn will meet with the leaders of the four larger political parties which comprise the Stormont Executive in Belfast on Wednesday.

He met with the SDLP on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the meetings, Mr Benn emphasised that any new arrangements must have the confidence of bereaved families and of all communities.

The previous government’s contentious Legacy Act has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims groups.

It halted scores of cases going through the courts and inquests concerning the Troubles, and set up the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Mr Benn also reiterated that the Government will repeal and replace the Legacy Act.

The ICRIR is expected to be retained.

“This UK Government is committed to (repealing and replacing) the previous government’s Legacy Act and to ensuring we have a system that is capable of delivering for all families who are seeking answers around the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

“I am continuing to work with all of the Northern Ireland parties over what should be included in that legislation.

“It is important that new legacy arrangements are capable of commanding the confidence of families and of all communities.”