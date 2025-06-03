Healey says UK ‘already makes huge contribution’ to Nato

John Healey has said the UK already “makes a huge contribution to Nato”, amid speculation that the alliance will push for allies to commit to increase defence spending.

The Defence Secretary pointed to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, and plans to make a “bigger contribution” to Nato, as he sidestepped questions about suggestions that the alliance will set a 3.5% of gross domestic product military spending target.

The Prime Minister has committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament, a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

But Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte is thought to be pushing for allies to commit to spending 3.5% on the military, with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures, as the alliance responds to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

Leaders from the alliance will meet in The Hague later this month, with the total 5% spending target by 2035 on the table.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Healey said: “As the Prime Minister has said, Britain already makes a huge contribution to Nato.

“We’ve published a defence review that has Nato at its heart and I’m announcing today the new spending in this Parliament, £4 billion, doubling the amount that we’ll put into drones.

“And we’ll make a bigger contribution to Nato through that, and £1 billion over this Parliament to develop laser weapons, the first European nation in Nato to have laser weapons on our destroyers and then with our land forces.

“This is Britain leading in Nato, contributing more to Nato, just as we do, for instance, with our nuclear deterrent, the only country with a nuclear deterrent that commits it in full to other Nato nations.”

The Prime Minister and Mr Healey have already come under pressure to spell out how the existing 3% goal could be met.

Asked if he would be prepared to raise taxes to safeguard the nation’s defence, Mr Healey said: “We will deliver the spending commitments that we’ve made. I’ve got no doubt we can do that in the next parliament.

“We’re already raising defence spending by £5 billion this year and now it will go up to 2.5% of GDP in just two years’ time.

“Britain’s never spent that level for 15 years.

“This is a biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. The important thing is how we spend it.”

Downing Street refused to be drawn on the possibility of an increased spending demand, as the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “The UK is already the third-highest spender in Nato in cash terms, behind the United States and Germany.

“We are one of 22 allies of the 32 in Nato that already exceed the 2% of GDP Nato target.”

The Strategic Defence Review published earlier this week recommended a greater focus on new technology, including drones and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence announced a £5 billion investment in the “kit of the future”, after the publication of the review on Monday.

The funding includes £4 billion for drones and autonomous systems, and an extra £1 billion for lasers to protect British ships and soldiers.

In addition to investment in drones and AI, the Government has announced an additional £1 billion for the development of “directed energy weapons” (DEWs) during the current Parliament.

This includes the DragonFire laser scheduled to be fitted to the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers from 2027, with a similar system provided for the Army by the end of the decade.

DragonFire and other DEWs are intended to provide a lower-cost form of air defence against targets including drones, costing just £10 per shot compared with the thousands of pounds it costs to fire existing weapons.