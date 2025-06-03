Fallen tree closes major cross-border rail line

A major railway line for cross-border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree.

No trains have been able to run between Glasgow and Carlisle since the tree fell on to overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs on Monday night.

Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services are disrupted.

Some Avanti West Coast services between Glasgow Central and London Euston are starting and ending at Carlisle.

Disruption is expected to continue until 2pm on Tuesday.

Passengers are being permitted to use their tickets with certain other operators, such as LNER on the East Coast Main Line.

Network Rail Scotland said in a statement to passengers: “We’re near Beattock on the West Coast Main Line, carrying out repairs to overhead wires damaged by a fallen tree last night.

“Work is well underway, and we’re on target to reopen the line approximately 11.30am.”