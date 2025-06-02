UK has warmest spring on record and driest in 50 years as climate change bites

The UK has recorded its warmest spring on record and its driest in more than 50 years, provisional Met Office figures show.

The three months from March to May were also the sunniest spring on record for the UK, the figures reveal.

Spring temperatures surpassed the long term average by 1.4C and beat the previous warmest spring in 2024, in records dating back to 1884.

The Met Office said that eight of the 10 warmest springs on record had occurred since 2000 and the three warmest had been since 2017, in a sign of the changing climate.

And the organisation warned that seas around the UK had experienced a marine heatwave, as sea surface temperatures reached record highs for April and May and with “unprecedented conditions” of as much as 4C warmer than usual in some areas.

By mid-May, the UK was experiencing its driest spring in more than 100 years, and although recent wet weather has eased conditions slightly, this year still ranks as the sixth driest since records began in 1836.

With rainfall 40% below the average, it was the driest spring in more than 50 years across the UK, while England saw its driest spring in more than 100 years.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “The UK’s climate continues to change. What’s particularly notable about spring 2025 is the combination of record warmth and sunshine, alongside very low rainfall.

“This spring shows some of the changes we’re seeing in our weather patterns, with more extreme conditions, including prolonged dry, sunny weather, becoming more frequent.

“The data clearly shows that recent decades have been warmer, sunnier, and often drier than the 20th century average, although natural variation will continue to play a role in the UK’s weather.”