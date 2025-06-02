Taskmaster creator Alex Horne hosts competition at care home

Taskmaster creator Alex Horne hosted a competition inspired by the Channel 4 TV show at a care home in Oxfordshire.

The 46-year-old comedian visited a care home in Adderbury where he set a series of challenges that saw four residents compete against each other.

The tasks included identifying everything related to pineapples and residents closing their eyes and raising their hand when they thought one minute had passed.

Alex Horne joined residents at a care home in Banbury for a Taskmaster event (Care UK/Richard Cave/PA)

The competitors also had a plate of sweets they had to transfer to another plate with only a straw, with the final task involving residents building the tallest tower using spaghetti and marshmallows.

“I’ve done Taskmaster with kids in schools, stags and hens in pubs, boys and girls in scout huts, executives in offices and over a hundred comedians on telly over the last 10 years, but this was perhaps the most memorable task session for me,” said Horne.

“The four contestants were as competitive as anyone I’ve tested before, and they demonstrated different ways of lateral thinking, as well as some creative interpretations of my rules.”

Resident Ruth Johnson, aged 100, said: “At first I didn’t know what was expected of us, and I wondered what we’d need to do with all of that spaghetti.

“Alex was so nice. I thought I had met him before, but I think I just knew him from the television.”

Residents took part in a series of challenges as part of a Taskmaster event (Care UK/Richard Cave/PA)

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “The residents love to watch Taskmaster and we wanted to give them a chance to take on the challenges for themselves.

“All four competitors did an amazing job, and it was great to see their competitive spirits come out. I’d like to extend a big thank you to Alex for joining us and hosting our challenge.”

The original version of Taskmaster was created by Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

The comedy gameshow sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies, with Horne as his assistant.