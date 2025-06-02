Police watchdog launches probe after ‘axe wielding’ man dies in house fire

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man who reportedly threatened officers with an axe died in a house fire.

Hampshire Constabulary officers attended an address on Chalk Vale in Old Basing, Hampshire, at around 7.25pm on Saturday after concerns were raised for a man living there, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said.

Attending officers trying to bring the man outside were threatened with an axe during several hours of negotiations before the fire broke out, the BBC reported.

The force became aware there was a fire in the property in the early hours of Sunday morning. The man died at the scene.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service both also attended the incident.

Investigators have started gathering evidence with the probe “in the very early stages”, the spokesperson said.

They added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and all of those affected by this tragic incident.”

Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.