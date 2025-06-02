New Royal Mint gold bars can be authenticated by ‘rotating them in the light’

The Royal Mint is bringing security features to gold bars that already exist on its coins, allowing investors to authenticate their purchase simply by rotating them in the light.

The new Britannia bullion bar range features four security elements, including latent imagery acting like a hologram.

The image changes from a padlock to a trident when viewed from different angles.

The second feature is micro detailing, creating the illusion of waves rolling behind the figure of Britannia when the bar is rotated.

Micro text is another feature, with an inscription reading: “Decus et Tutamen” (“an ornament and a safeguard”) surrounding Britannia, created using specialist lasers.

The fourth feature is tincture lines, depicting colours and patterns on metal.

The bars are also protected by tamper-proof packaging and extra layers of protection including a UV watermark and a serial number.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals for the Royal Mint, said: “By extending these innovative security features to our bars, we’re giving investors even greater confidence when purchasing our products.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for physical precious metals as investors increasingly look to diversify their portfolios through ‘safe haven’ assets.

“These new enhancements ensure authenticity and offer greater protection for investors, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the precious metals industry.”

The Royal Mint uses advanced picosecond lasers – technology used in medicine and aerospace – in the production of bullion products.

The technology enables the Mint to create complex designs using indents which are 200 times narrower than the width of a human hair.

The gold Britannia bullion minted bar range, from 1g to 100g, is available to purchase from the Mint’s website.