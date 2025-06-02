Irish pensioner ‘facing deportation’ from Israel

An Irish pensioner is facing deportation from Israel, a group has said.

The International Solidarity Movement said Deirdre “D” Murphy, 70, was detained along with a Swedish citizen by the Israeli authorities on June 1 in the village of Khalet Al-Daba’a in Masafer Yatta on the West Bank.

The group, which supports Palestinian residents in the West Bank, said Ms Murphy is “fighting the unjust deportation order and is facing time in jail”, after being arrested, adding: “We demand action now.”

A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” they added.