Human remains found in search for Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago

Human remains have been found in the search as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a woman 15 years ago.

Izabela Helena Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010, Derbyshire Police said.

Despite her family’s efforts to trace her, Ms Zablocka has never been found and a missing person report was not made to any UK authorities at the time.

A murder investigation was launched last week after police said new information came to light.

Four people have so far been arrested in connection with Ms Zablocka’s disappearance (Derbyshire Police/PA)

After searches focused at an address in Princes Street, Normanton, human remains were discovered in the property’s garden which are thought to be those of Ms Zablocka, the force said.

A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder was re-arrested on Monday.

Two other women, aged 39 and 43, and a 41-year-old man who were previously arrested last week remain on bail.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin said: “Izabela’s family are at the forefront of our minds following this discovery and, whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, it is our belief that these remains do belong to Izabela.

“As such, we have spoken with Izabela’s family in Poland, and they are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Identification of the remains is likely to be a lengthy process, but we will issue updates when we are able.

“I know that reports of these findings will send shockwaves through the local community, and I understand the concern of residents.”

Officers will remain in Princes Street in the coming days with detectives putting together information about the days before Izabela’s death, DI Martin said.

He added: “We know that someone out there will have information about Izabela that may help us understand what happened to her, and urge anyone who saw, spoke to, or heard anything about Izabela in July or August 2010 to come forward.

“You may hold the key piece of information that we need to understand the full circumstances of Izabela’s disappearance, and to give her family answers on what happened to their loved one.”

Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for exclusive information relating to the investigation that leads to a conviction, with the reward valid for three months until August 27.

Anyone with information can contact the charity via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.