Charity warns of disposable vapes ‘ticking time bomb’ following ban

A “ticking time bomb” of disposable vapes is set to enter the waste system this week, risking widespread fires because of the incorrect disposal of the devices’ batteries, a charity has warned.

Electrical Safety First urged vapers not to “bin the battery” following the ban on the sale of disposable or single-use vapes from June 1.

A survey for the charity found almost three in five vapers (58%) plan on throwing their old vapes into their household’s general waste or recycling bin, prompting fears of fires in refuse trucks and waste centres.

This is despite 71% of vapers admitting that they are aware that improper disposal of vapes can cause fires.

Disposable vapes contain lithium-ion batteries, which if damaged can create explosive and highly toxic fires that are almost impossible to put out – a process known as thermal runaway.

However, the incorrect disposal of these vapes in the general waste system can cause bigger issues.

When general rubbish or recycling is collected, vapes are often crushed, compacted, punctured or soaked in liquids.

This can cause the batteries within them to overheat or ignite, leading to fires that put workers at risk, risking millions of pounds worth of damage and disruption to waste services.

Even if they do not start a fire, damaged batteries release harmful chemicals and materials that can damage the environment if not recycled responsibly.

Many vape retailers offer take-back services for disposable vapes.

Some councils also have recycling points at household recycling centres. Consumers can check their local council’s website to find out if this is available in their area.

Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “This week we anticipate many disposable vapes will come to the end of their life following the ban.

“With reports of vapers having stockpiled these devices there is a risk that a large number of them could end up in the waste system if they are thrown out incorrectly in the household bin.

“These devices contain lithium-ion batteries that can explode or catch fire if damaged or crushed if they make their way into bin lorries, creating a ticking time bomb that puts refuse workers and communities at serious risk.

“The safest option is to recycle them properly. You can recycle them through retail take-back schemes or at a local recycling centre that has dedicated facilities.”

The crackdown on the sale of the devices now makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.

Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

It follows the soaring use of disposable vapes in schools and a flood of plastic rubbish from the discarding of the devices.

Rogue traders who continue to sell them risk a fine of £200 in the first instance, followed by an unlimited fine or jail time for repeat offending.

Censuswide surveyed 1,003 UK adults who own a disposable vape between May 22-27.