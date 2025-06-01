University unveils plans for £35m brewing and distilling ‘centre for excellence’

A Scottish university is aiming to raise £35 million for a “world-renowned” Centre for Sustainable Brewing and Distilling to help the alcohol industry deal with the climate crisis.

Heriot-Watt University, based in Edinburgh, already has an International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), which since 1989 has been considered the world’s leading educational establishment for courses in brewing and distilling.

However its history of teaching brewing dates back more than a century, to 1903.

Many of the best-known Scotch whisky master distillers and brewers – including BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie, master distiller at Arbikie Highland Estate Kirsty Black, and David Wilkinson, head distiller at Edinburgh Gin – studied at the ICBD.

The new centre is intended to function as a living laboratory, constructed with low-carbon materials with the aim to access all of its power through clean energy.

The Centre for Sustainable Brewing and Distilling (CSBD) will embrace the latest green technologies and sustainable practices so Heriot-Watt can evolve its teaching and research to meet the challenges of the future.

It is hoped to include plug-and-play brewing and distilling testbeds, enabling companies to trial production methods before full-scale adoption, as well as advanced sustainability research labs to develop low-carbon distillation techniques.

The CSBD will offer specialist training programmes, including graduate apprenticeships, executive education, and research-led industry collaborations.

Professor Gillian Murray, Heriot-Watt’s deputy principal for business and enterprise, said: “Heriot-Watt’s association with teaching brewing and distilling dates back to 1903.

“However, it was over 35 years ago that our unique brewing and distilling teaching and research facility – recognised by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling – was established.

Heriot-Watt University’s history of brewing and distillery dates back to the early 20th century (Heriot-Watt University/PA)

“Ever since it has been home to vibrant research and unique innovation that has revolutionised both industries. Our teaching provides the perfect breeding ground for ground-breaking new ideas from the brightest and best students – from use of raw materials and fermentation to chemical engineering, bottling, packaging and marketing.

“But we have big aspirations for the future. That is why we are unveiling a revamped and revitalised approach to academic research into brewing and distilling through a new world-renowned centre for excellence, the Centre for Sustainable Brewing and Distilling.

“We want to encourage people from around the world to help us fund this multimillion-pound vision that sets the next generation of brilliant minds the challenge of finding ever more economically-viable and environmentally-sustainable ways of driving both industries forward into the 22nd century.”

Ewan Andrew, president of global supply chain at drinks company Diageo, said: “We back Heriot-Watt’s plans for a Centre for Sustainable Brewing and Distilling. The CSBD will provide a new, modern environment for innovation, support the development of groundbreaking sustainable processes, and develop a new highly-skilled workforce that helps future-proof this vitally important economic contributor for decades to come.”

Jo Marshall, brand director at Carlsberg Britvic, which owns McEwan’s Export, said: “Over a century ago, McEwan’s founder William McEwan collaborated with the university’s very first professor of brewing, Emil Westergaard, to drive forward brewing innovation.

“It’s inspiring to see that same pioneering spirit lives on today in plans for a new centre dedicated to sustainable talent development and innovation.”