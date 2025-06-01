Presenter Danny Campbell to run 10k race in Crocs in memory of late brother

A TV presenter and architect is to run a 10k race in his signature Crocs in memory of his late brother as he raises funds for a mental health charity.

Danny Campbell, a judge on Scotland’s Home of the Year, will run the Glasgow Men’s 10k on Sunday June 15.

His younger brother Duncan died in 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

Before his death, Duncan Campbell spoke about his mental health in a book called The Suicide Notes and at an Edinburgh Fringe show of the same name.

Danny Campbell said the race will be deeply personal, and funds raised will go to the Mental Health Foundation.

He said: “There were days where I was really overwhelmed, anxious, and felt like I was failing at everything – being a dad, running a business, keeping it together.

Danny Campbell will take on the 10k in his Crocs (HOKO Design/PA)

“My brother was honest about his own struggles, and that has been an inspiration and, in many ways, it’s changed my life.

“Running in Crocs might sound daft, but it’s about showing up exactly as you are and marching to the beat of your own drum. That’s what he taught me.”

Known for their signature aesthetic rather than as running shoes, the Crocs are likely to make the 10k even harder for Campbell.

The 34-year-old, who founded Glasgow-based HOKO Design in 2019, has become well-known in Scotland through his architectural work, as well as for his TV presenting.

Behind the scenes however, he has had to face the loss of his brother, while growing a business and raising his three young sons.

The presenter said: “When Duncan died, everything changed. He was so young. He was kind, funny, and smart. He was always the first to ask how I was doing.

“If Duncan had decided to end his life, we would have lost those final special years together. I’m grateful we had that time.

“I believe we had that time because he opened up. Hopefully by running a very slow 10k in squishy shoes, I can encourage others to share their problems with those close to them.”

Danny Campbell hopes he will help break down stigma around mental health (HOKO Design/PA)

The Glasgow Men’s 10k starts at the Riverside Museum and finishes at Glasgow Green, and is designed to get men of all ages moving and talking – with a focus on mental health.

Campbell added: “I read all the comments online about my Crocs, and I think it’s a great indicator of why people don’t open up.

“I find the online abuse quite funny, but if you take a step back, it shows that if you do anything remotely different from the norm, people want to knock you down.

“We lose too many good people because they don’t feel they can talk. If doing something a bit silly gets even one person to open up, that’s a win.

“An event like this is brilliant because it brings men together and will hopefully help remove the stigma around mental health. Maybe it’ll remove the stigma around wearing Crocs too.”

Julie Cameron, associate director for Scotland at the Mental Health Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Danny for taking on this challenge, raising both awareness and vital funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

“His message encouraging people, especially men, to talk about their struggles and seek support is more important than ever.

“While awareness has grown, stigma still holds many back from opening up about their struggles.

“Normalising conversations around mental health is crucial, and if an architect running a 10k in Crocs sparks those discussions, that’s a win.”