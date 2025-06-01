Migrant daily arrivals top 1,000 for first time this year

More than 1,100 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel on Saturday, the highest number recorded on a single day so far this year.

The latest Home Office figures show that 1,194 migrants arrived in 18 boats, bringing the provisional annual total so far to 14,811.

This is 42% higher than the same point last year (10,448) and 95% up from the same point in 2023 (7,610), according to the PA news agency analysis of the data.

It is still lower than the highest daily total of 1,305 arrivals since data began in 2018, which was recorded on September 3, 2022.

French authorities escort people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Defence Secretary John Healey said the scenes of migrants being picked up by smugglers “like a taxi” to be brought to the UK were “shocking”.

He said it is a “really big problem” that French police are unable to intervene to intercept boats in shallow waters.

French police officers were seen watching as migrants, including children, boarded at a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk, and authorities were then pictured escorting the boats.

French police officers on the beach at Gravelines on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

French authorities said they rescued 184 people.

Mr Healey said the UK is pressing for the French to put new rules into operation so they can intervene.

“They’re not doing it, but, but for the first time for years … we’ve got the level of co-operation needed.

“We’ve got the agreement that they will change the way they work, and our concentration now is to push them to get that into operation so they can intercept these smugglers and stop these people in the boats, not just on the shore.”