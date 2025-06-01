Body found in search for Briton missing in Dolomites, search team says

The body of a British hiker who went missing in the Dolomites has been found, a search team in Italy said.

Aziz Ziriat, 36, was discovered lying in a rocky crevice on Saturday, around 400m below where the body of his friend, Sam Harris, 35, had previously been found.

The pair, who were both from London, went missing while hiking in January.

Mr Ziriat’s body was found in the Passo di Conca area by specialist search teams including a canine unit, Trentino Alpine and Speleological Rescue confirmed.

A spokesman said the rescuers “lowered themselves down the wall below the base of the slope, where the dog finally signaled the missing man’s body in a rocky crevice, where it had been covered by snow”.

He said Mr Ziriat’s family was immediately informed of the discovery.

Mr Harris’s body was discovered on January 8. The friends had not been seen or heard from since January 1 and did not check in for their flight home on January 6.

Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda.

Palace for Life, the official charity of Crystal Palace FC where Mr Ziriat worked as head of community engagement, previously released a statement which said colleagues were “profoundly sad” at his disappearance.

Describing his “real passion to make a difference,” it added: “Aziz has not only been incredibly impactful in his role, but also a kind, compassionate and generous individual who brought positivity and warmth to everyone he has worked with.”

Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, previously told the PA news agency that the pair were “experienced hikers” who liked to go off the grid, but “alarm bells were raised” when they failed to check in for their return flight.