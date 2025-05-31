Small boats leave France after week of no migrant crossing arrivals

Six migrant boats have left France in the first attempt to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in days.

A group including children was seen boarding at a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk.

French authorities were then pictured escorting a small boat.

French authorities escort people thought to be migrants on board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There have not been any arrivals of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats for a week, the latest Home Office figures show.

But 2025 is on course to set a record for Channel crossings, with more than 13,000 people having arrived so far, up 30% on the number recorded at this point last year, according to analysis of the data by the PA news agency.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to crack down on small boat crossings including with measures targeting smuggling gangs.

The Home Secretary has previously said gangs have been taking advantage of a higher number of calm weather days to make crossings.

Sunny weather is forecast on Saturday with some areas potentially hitting 27C.