Second World War bomber returns home for 80th anniversary

A Second World War bomber has returned to its birthplace 80 years after it was built.

The Avro Lancaster performed flypasts over Broughton, North Wales, alongside Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane fighters before landing at the Airbus wing building factory on Friday evening.

The Avro Lancaster bomber (right) alongside an Airbus BelugaXL (Airbus/PA)

The aircraft was built in May 1945 during the Broughton site’s early years as a shadow factory for manufacturing bombers.

The Lancaster PA474, which is owned and operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, was the star of the recent VE Day celebrations, leading the ceremonial flypast over London.

The Officer Commanding the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, said: “Our flying season so far this year has been memorable with the VE Day celebrations, but this is one of the highlights of the year in a visit that takes our incredible aircraft back to her birthplace.”