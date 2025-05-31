Government plan to build munitions factories to ‘better deter our adversaries’

Building at least six munitions and energetics factories will “better deter our adversaries”, Defence Secretary John Healey has said as part of plans for an “always on” weapons pipeline.

The Government has pledged £1.5 billion as part of the strategic defence review (SDR) to set up at least six factories, and will support the procurement of up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons.

The announcement responds to the SDR’s call for an “always on” munitions production capacity that could be scaled up quickly.

Mr Healey said: “The hard-fought lessons from (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine show a military is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them.

“We are strengthening the UK’s industrial base to better deter our adversaries and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad.

“We will embrace the strategic defence review, making defence an engine for economic growth and boosting skilled jobs in every nation and region as part of our Government’s plan for change.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, the new funding will see UK munitions spend hit £6 billion during this Parliament.

It will support around 1,800 jobs throughout the country.

Defence Secretary John Healey is shown an air-to-air combat simulation at the MBDA Storm Shadow factory (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “A strong economy needs a strong national defence, and investing in weaponry and munitions and backing nearly 2,000 jobs across Britain in doing so is proof the two go hand-in-hand.

“We are delivering both security for working people in an uncertain world and good jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our plan for change.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer launched the SDR last year, with its recommendations due to be published in the coming days.

A missile display in the reception area at the factory (Dan Kitwood/PA)

In addition to its call for an “always on” munitions production capacity, the Ministry of Defence will be urged to lay the industrial foundations for an uplift in munitions stockpiles to meet the demand of “high-tempo” warfare.

Also as part of its response to the SDR, the Government has unveiled more than £1.5 billion in extra funding for military homes.

The cash will be spent on urgent repairs such as fixing boilers and roofs, and other issues including tackling damp.

“Our forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe and to serve this country and yet for years, we’ve forced their families to live in substandard homes,” Mr Healy said on a visit to military accommodation in Cambridgeshire.

The Conservatives criticised the investment in munitions factories as too slow.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “It’s a bit rich of Labour to talk about ‘always on’ munitions production when procurement has been largely switched off for the past year.

“Rachel Reeves has deliberately used the SDR to put an effective freeze on new orders for the kit our military needs.

“Of course, we welcome investment in new munitions factories, but we don’t know when they will be ready, only that these orders should have been placed months ago.

“Ultimately, we need to see greater ambition for the pace and scale of rearmament our armed forces require, given the threats we face and the need to replace inventory gifted to Ukraine.

“That means 3% of GDP by the end of this parliament, and Labour properly prioritising defence spending – instead of seeking to outspend Reform on welfare.”