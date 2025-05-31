Drowning of two teenagers remains an ‘open wound’, funeral is told

The drowning of two teenagers off the coast of Co Donegal remains an “open wound”, a priest has said.

The funeral of Matt Sibanda heard that the 18-year-old was “undeniably wise and good beyond his years”.

Matt, originally from Zimbabwe, died in the incident earlier this month along with Emmanuel Familola, 16, originally from Nigeria.

They had been playing football when they went into the sea after a ball and got into difficulty.

Matt’s body was recovered from Lough Swilly while Emmanuel was rescued and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he died.

Both teenagers had been living with their families in separate international protection centres in Buncrana.

Buncrana Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley told the funeral at St Mary’s Oratory on Saturday that members of Matt’s family had travelled to Ireland for the funeral to support his mother Bonnie.

He said: “Over the past three weeks there has been a lot of visiting going on locally.

“Especially in the light of the tragic events, the tragic deaths of Matt Sibanda and his good friend Emmanuel Familola.

“The events of the afternoon of May 10 last will remain with us for a long time.

“While some distance has been drawn now from those terrible moments, the loss of Matt and Emmanuel is still an open wound, a sore blow for all of us, but most especially for their grieving families.

“We are all struggling still to come to terms with the loss, still speechless at the suddenness of it, still heartbroken at the enormity of it.

“While the world has moved on in some respects, we are nevertheless still numbed by the sadness of what happened.”

He added: “From his earliest days in Zimbabwe through to his time here in Buncrana, Matt has always been recognised for his quiet but sociable presence, his smiling face and his great ability to always listen and respond with a deeply respectful and generous heart.

“In the building which became his home since his arrival here in late 2023, Matt was the eldest child and with his great gifts and talents, particularly the respect he showed to everyone, but most especially to his mother, he became a natural leader, a first among equals.

“He was undeniably wise and good beyond his years with an ability to sit with other children reading, debating and learning with great enthusiasm, always curious to know a little more.

“His surname Sibanda means lion. Our new Pope has taken the name Leo, which also means lion.

“Both Leo and Matt Sibanda shared something important in common, as well as their Catholic faith, their ability to listen to all sides of the debate, never judging, but helping all sides to reach a better solution.

“All of this stemmed from a profound respect for his mother. He always listened to her and he never, ever spoke back to her, even once, throughout his 18 years.

“A man of few words, a good and kind boy, a humble kid.”