Boy rescued from Thames in stable condition as search for girl continues

A boy rescued from the River Thames is in a stable condition as the search for a missing girl continues, police said.

A search was launched after two children got into trouble in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier, Gravesend, on Friday afternoon.

Kent Police were called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday to “concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river” at Royal Pier Road, Gravesend, a force spokesman said.

Emergency services were called and a search was launched, leading to a boy being pulled out of the river.

He was taken to a local hospital where his condition was “not described to be life-threatening”, police said.

Kent Police’s marine unit and the Coastguard resumed their search of the water and river bank on Saturday.